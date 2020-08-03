Virtua Voorhees and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes hospitals are among the best performing hospitals in New Jersey and the Philadelphia Metropolitan Area in the latest U.S News and World Report 2020 -2021 rankings. Virtua Memorial and Virtua Willingboro hospitals also received recognition as top performers in the treatment of specific medical conditions.
Virtua Voorhees Hospital ranks as the seventh best hospital in New Jersey and ninth best in the Philadelphia Metro Area. (Data from nearby Virtua Marlton Hospital contributes to this ranking.) Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden is rated 12th best in NJ and 13th best in the Philadelphia Metro Area.
U.S. News declared all five Virtua hospitals as high performers in the following services:
• Virtua Voorhees Hospital (including Virtua Marlton Hospital) for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart failure, and for performing colon cancer surgery, hip replacement surgery, and knee replacement surgery.
• Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for treating COPD and heart failure, and for performing heart bypass surgery.
• Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mt. Holly for treating COPD and heart failure.
• Virtua Willingboro Hospital for treating COPD and heart failure.
The annual U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals analysis evaluates data from nearly 5,000 hospitals and more than 30,000 physician survey responses to determine each hospital’s performance in adult and pediatric clinical specialties, procedures, and conditions. Scores are based on several factors, including survival rates, patient safety, specialized staffing, and more. The purpose of the rankings is to help patients and their doctors make informed decisions about where to seek care.
“Virtua Health’s medical staff provide the highest level of care to the communities we serve,” said Virtua president and CEO Dennis W. Pullin, FACHE. “Recognition by U.S. News and World Report again this year as a high-performing health system is a prestigious honor and an inspiration to continuously ensure outstanding care for all our patients.”
Newsweek, through a partnership with The Leapfrog Group, also recognized Virtua hospitals this month on its list of Best Maternity Hospitals 2020. Both Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes and Virtua Voorhees hospital appear on the list; the latter is among the top 10 awarded maternity units in terms of the number of annual deliveries (listed as 5,619).
For more information, visit U.S. News & World Report Hospital Rankings & Ratings.