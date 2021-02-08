EVESHAM >> Virtua Health, South Jersey's largest health system, has announced a unique collaboration with Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company that’s home to over 230 radio stations, including Philadelphia's own B101.1 (WBEB-FM). Virtua and Entercom pursued this studio partnership with a shared passion for staying connected with the community.
“This past year of uncertainty and disrupted routines really amplified the consumer’s reliance on media – especially their desire for people and information they could trust,” said Chrisie Scott, chief marketing officer, Virtua Health. “Partnering with Philadelphia’s number one radio station allows us to link the mission and here-for-good spirit of Virtua with the respected on-air personalities and life-energizing music of B101.1 to truly connect with the community in a meaningful, memorable way.”
As part of this collaboration, B101.1's studio has been transformed into the Virtua Health Studio. In addition to highlighting relevant health and wellness information in an entertaining way, Virtua will partner with the station to broadcast interactive events and credible health tips to live and enjoy life more fully. Working more closely together is about finding moments to positively impact people’s lives and help them to be well, get well, and stay well, Scott noted.
“This partnership goes beyond a naming rights sponsorship,” said David Yadgaroff, senior vice president and market manager, Entercom Philadelphia. “By teaming up with an organization like Virtua, we have this unique opportunity to make a positive impact on our listeners' lives with information and local insights that matter now, more than ever."
“People are consuming more audio content than ever before,” explained Scott. “We want our brand and our content and our experts to be where people are – in between their health care interactions – with familiar voices who make them laugh, understand, or just believe in themselves throughout the day.”
To be a part of the conversation, be sure to tune in and follow Virtua and B101.1 on social media, as they'll be routinely engaging the community all year long.
Listeners can tune in to B101.1 (WBEB-FM) in Philadelphia on-air, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.