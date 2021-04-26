EVESHAM >> Virtua Health joins the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and dozens more leading health systems in the newly launched “Get the Vaccine to Save Lives” campaign. Elements of the initiative include ads in print/digital publications, PSAs on television and radio, and an interactive social media pledge. The campaign launch corresponds with expanded vaccine eligibility for those ages 16 and above.
“Doctors, nurses, and other health care workers are among the most trusted people in our community. This campaign places them front and center and encourages people who are vaccine hesitant to speak with their care providers to discuss questions and concerns,” said Dr. Reg Blaber, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Virtua Health. “Virtua has already delivered more than 320,000 vaccines and wants to keep the momentum going until as many people as possible are protected.”
Virtua serves as the health care partner for the Burlington County COVID-19 Vaccine Mega-Site, located in the former Lord & Taylor department store at the Moorestown Mall. The location is open seven days a week. All those who live, work, or receive an education in New Jersey are invited to self-schedule an appointment by visiting virtua.org/vaccine or calling 856-325-4222.
“So much of the pandemic created situations that were out of our control. Getting vaccinated, protecting ourselves and those around us from the complications of the virus, returning more quickly to the lives and the people we love – these things are within our control,” said Chrisie Scott, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Virtua Health. “This campaign makes it clear that Virtua Health supports vaccine safety and our responsibility to do our part to move forward.”
To experience and engage with the “Get the Vaccine to Save Lives” campaign, visit ourshot2savelives.org, and look for the hashtag #ourshot2savelives across social media.