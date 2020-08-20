MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders has announced the county will hold two information sessions dedicated to the issue of the former Centerton Road Bridge.
The bridge previously crossed the Rancocas Creek between Mount Laurel and Westampton but was closed in 2015 after a county inspection revealed it was no longer safe for motor-vehicle traffic. Demolition of the over 115-year-old swing span began last December and is expected to be finished later this fall.
Studies have been conducted concerning reconstructing the span for motor-vehicle traffic or building a smaller bridge across the creek for pedestrian and bicycle traffic only.
“There has been no decision about the bridge other than our move to demolish the old one,” said Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson. “We will start having these conversations with the communities and take it from there.”
The first information session will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. and will feature a presentation about the bridge and the options and obstacles for rebuilding.
The second session will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. and will serve as a forum for public questions and input.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, both sessions will be held virtually. Information on how residents can participate via computers or phones will be posted on the county’s website before each of the two sessions.