MOUNT LAUREL >> The Volunteers of America Delaware Valley (VOADV) held a ribbon cutting ceremony June 15 to celebrate the opening of Centerton Village, their newest affordable housing community located on Centerton Road here. Representatives from VOADV were joined by local elected officials and project partners to mark the completion of their newest affordable housing community in the region.
“Today, we are proud to celebrate the completion of Centerton Village, our newest affordable housing community located in the heart of Mount Laurel,” said Daniel L. Lombardo, president and CEO of VOADV. “Centerton Village provides families and individuals all the benefits of living in a supportive community setting, with the added convenience of being within walking distance to a variety of local businesses, entertainment and health services. On behalf of Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, we are excited to continue expanding our mission of providing quality and affordable housing to South Jersey families and veterans in need.”
Centerton Village is a 103-unit affordable housing community at the intersection of Centerton Road and Marne Highway. Housed in two four-story buildings are beautifully designed income-restricted apartments, featuring full kitchens, living and dining areas, full baths, large bedrooms and energy efficient appliances. The community also features a variety of amenities, including spacious community rooms, onsite laundry, case management services and a playground. Located adjacent to the Centerton Square shopping center, the community also provides residents with easy access to local shopping, entertainment, childcare, medical services and more.
"We are pleased to have these modern and affordable apartments available for Mount Laurel residents especially for our veteran community," said Mount Laurel Mayor Stephen Steglik. "I want to thank the VOADV for their work on this project and for the countless resources they provide throughout South Jersey."
“Volunteers of America Delaware Valley (VOADV), is a locally celebrated organization that has been on the forefront of combating various forms of inequality in our communities. We are proud that they choose our district to be the home of the new Workforce Housing Units,” said Assemblywoman Carol Murphy. “The services Centerton Village will house and provide the much needed assistance to the most vulnerable of our community.”
Centerton Village has several units designated specifically for homeless veterans. In addition to all of the community’s residential amenities, VOADV will also offer a variety of social services for its veteran residents, including:
• Housing Guidance and Counseling – VOADV tenant resource counselors provide counseling, assistance to veterans in understanding leases and securing utilities, education for making moving arrangements, mediation/outreach to property owners related to locating or retaining housing and representative payee services concerning rent and utilities, as needed.
• Legal Assistance and Guidance – VOADV tenant resource counselors assist participants in obtaining legal assistance to help remove barriers to obtaining and retaining housing.
• Other Essential Support Services – VOADV staff provide financial planning, transportation, income support services, employment and educational assistance and life skills training. Referrals will be made for health care, behavioral healthcare and daily living services and to local providers for legal services, childcare and other needs as identified.
All Centerton Village residents will also have access to the Tenant Resources Counselor who may assist in the planning, promotion and execution of additional onsite community workshops and events for residents.
The Centerton Village project was financed through the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, Enterprise, Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, Fulton Bank, TD Bank, TD Foundation, Volunteers of America National Services (VOANS)/Capital Magnet Funds (CMF) and Mount Laurel Affordable Housing.
Volunteers of America Delaware Valley continues to provide housing services through a variety of residential communities throughout the region, serving a variety of individuals – seniors, veterans, low-income populations, families and individuals in need of emergency placement.
For more information about the Centerton Village community, visit www.voadv.org/Centerton. For more information about Volunteer of America Delaware Valley, visit www.voadv.org.