WESTAMPTON >> The Burlington County Department of Health will continue to offer coronavirus testing to county residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Health Department building, 15 Pioneer Blvd., here.
Testing hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of August.
“In an effort to improve reliability and delivery of test results, the county have established relationships with new COVID-19 testing vendors," stated Dr. Herb Conaway, director of the Health Department and Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force. "With our fellow citizens returning to school and work, having easy access testing is critical in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Last month, the Health Department took to the road, offering free COVID-19 tests at various locations around Burlington County. Previously the department offered free drive-thru testing at a fixed clinic site at the county Emergency Services Complex in Westampton.
“The county will move to mail order testing in September so that residents can order a test, conduct it in the privacy of their own homes, and then receive results with a quick turnaround time,” added Conaway. “Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, Burlington County has conducted more than 8,000 free tests for our residents, and we will continue to offer testing as long as needed.”
Residents will also be able to access human and social services and information from the Hope One van that is sponsored by the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department. The Hope One van will be housed at the Health Department and will be operated during the same hours as testing.
The walk-up testing clinics are being made available for all county residents and first responders and health care workers employed in the county.
No prescription or doctor’s note is required, but residents are encouraged to pre-register for testing by visiting this website (accessible from your phone, tablet or computer): https://provider.kareo.com/dr-herbert-conaway#?view=booking#booking.