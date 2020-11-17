CHESTER, Pa. >> Widener University has recognized area high school students for outstanding leadership and civic contributions. In partnership with WCAU-TV NBC10, the university's awards program has honored 160 students from high schools throughout the region for their abilities to stand up for what is right, address a wrong and make a difference in their communities or schools.
Honorees gathered for a virtual award event Nov. 6 where they heard remarks from NBC10's Tracy Davidson, Widener University President Julie E. Wollman and others, including Jason LeVasseur, a leadership speaker and workshop facilitator, who gave the keynote address.
The 2020 honorees included:
- Natalie Roesch of Marlton, a student at Cherokee High School and was recognized for making a difference by being an influential leader on her field hockey team and providing encouragement and guidance for her teammates, on and off the field..
- Matthew Felicia of Medford, a student at Holy Cross Preparatory Academy and was recognized for making a difference by serving as the vice president of the Student Council executive board and leading construction projects at his church..
- Nicholas Wagner of Medford, a student at Shawnee High School and was recognized for making a difference by serving as a student ambassador for the State of New Jersey's Athletic Association, where he works to improve relationships between student athletes, coaches and officials to enhance high school sports programs..
- Joseph Saporito of Shamong, a student at The King's Christian School and was recognized for making a difference by volunteering his time to serve as a mentor and coach for his school's sports teams..
"Through the High School Leadership Awards, Widener University has the pleasure of honoring the inspiring young leaders within our community who demonstrate courage and strong leadership," said Widener University President Julie E. Wollman. "This year we are extremely proud to recognize students like who embody the important principals of character and leadership, and who work to create positive change in their communities. It is my pleasure to give all the honorees this well-deserved recognition."
Award recipients will also receive a scholarship of $20,000 over four years should they choose to enroll at Widener University as a freshman for undergraduate studies. Honorees who choose to attend Widener are known as Apogee Scholars. As Apogee Scholars, students will have an opportunity to receive four years of valuable leadership programming and experiences. Through our Leadership Institute, Apogee Scholars can uncover their potential and further develop their leadership skills by earning a leadership certificate or pursuing a minor in leadership studies.
"NBC10 and Telemundo62 are proud to continue our partnership with Widener University and the Widener High School Leadership Awards which recognizes the leaders of tomorrow," said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. "These students have achieved academic excellence while inspiring positive change in their communities."