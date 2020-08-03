The following local students have graduated from Widener (Pa.) University:
Ashley Hall of Mount Laurel graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology Pre-Physical Therapy 4+3.
Hailey Layton of Mount Laurel graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology Pre-Physical Therapy 3+3.
Angela DiGaetano of Medford graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with a specialization in Advertising & Public Relations.
Matthew Rockmacher of Medford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Niket Parikh of Mount Laurel graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Matthew Russo of Medford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Nicholas Masciandaro of Marlton graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Ryan Earley of Medford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Jason Plazer of Medford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.
Macy Finch of Medford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Vanier Coumarbatch of Maple Shade graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Alexandra Gleason of Medford graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Kayla McCourt of Mount Laurel graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Gianna Moffa of Marlton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Kiersten McHale of Maple Shade graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Ryan Kromplewski of Mount Laurel graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Ann Sneddon of Mount Laurel graduated with a Master of Education in Educational Foundations.
Isabella Badolato of Marlton graduated with a Master of Social Work.
Rebecca McQuade of Medford graduated with a Master of Social Work.
Colette Euksuzian of Medford has been named to spring 2020 Dean's List at Hofstra (N.Y.) University.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Champlain (Vt.) College: Charlie Kowalski of Medford, majoring in Game Programming and Kailyn Mulligan of Tabernacle, majoring in Marketing.
The following Mount Laurel residents have graduated from Boston University: Gayani Perera, Bachelor of Arts in Biology; Ailsa C. Stevenson, Master of Arts in Art Education; Yan Yan Huang, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Matthew J. Hinke, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Business Administration and Management.
Raquel A. Quinones of Shamong has been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Boston University.
The following local students have graduted from Kutztown (Pa.) University: Sean Keogh of Marlton, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Emily Rudderow of Tabernacle, Bachelor of Science in Special Education Magna Cum Laude.
Zach Fithian of Marlton has been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Lawrence (Wis.) University and graduated with a B.A. degree in Linguistics, Russian Studies.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Cabrini (Pa.) University: Kenzi Eldabh of Marlton, Alyssa Gerdes of Marlton, Emily Wargo of Marlton, Joseph Nguyen of Marlton, Nicholas Falcone of Medford and Connor Tustin of Vincentown.
Jeremy Girgis of Medford will be a pharmacy major and is the recipient of a provost scholarship at Wilkes (Pa.) University this fall.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at University of the Sciences in Philadelphia:
Madison Laplante of Medford (Biomedical Sciences), Lauren Palma of Mount Laurel (Biomedical Sciences), Sydney Tufankjian of Marlton (Biomedical Sciences), Austin Kennedy of Medford (Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Business), Nathan Steele of Tabernacle (Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Business), Sharon Pantano of Medford (Pharmaceutical Sciences), Kendall Keyes of Mount Laurel (Health Science), Brooke Braddock of Marlton (Doctor of Occupational Therapy) Laura Ciapetta of Mount Laurel (Doctor of Occupational Therapy), Kavita Shah of Mount Laurel (Doctor of Occupational Therapy), Vaidehi Patel of Mount Laurel (Doctor of Pharmacy), Alana Pullen of Southampton (Doctor of Physical Therapy), Jennifer Costella of Marlton (Doctor of Physical Therapy), Vinita Patel of Marlton (Doctor of Physical Therapy), Alexander Pena of Mount Laurel (Doctor of Physical Therapy), Lindsay Komar of Marlton (Master of Occupational Therapy) Leanna Schuck of Medford Lakes (Master of Occupational Therapy) and Melissa Stratton of Marlton (Master Occupational Therapy).
Nicholas R Morris of Mount Laurel has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Baylor University in Texas.
Andrew Ellis of Maple Shade, Matthew Klischies of Medford and John Szwajkowski of Mount Laurel have graduated from York College of Pennsylvania.
