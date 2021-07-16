Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Robert D. Hess have announced that a 33-year-old Willingboro man has been arrested for fatally shooting two men who were inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Woodlane Road apartment complex earlier this year in Edgewater Park Township.
Andre Price, of the first block of Endwell Lane, was charged with two counts of Murder (First Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree) and Certain Persons Not to Possess Weapons (Second Degree).
Price was taken into custody July 12 in Newport News, Virginia by the U.S. Marshals Service Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was lodged in the Newport News Jail pending extradition to New Jersey.
He is accused of fatally shooting Sadiel Gonzalez, 25, and Altarrek Bell, 18, as they were parking their car at the Orchard Park Apartments with two other people inside on March 27.
The investigation revealed that the shootings followed a confrontation earlier in the evening at a water ice store in Willingboro. Price is accused of following the victims to the complex, pulling up beside their vehicle, and firing multiple shots before speeding away.
Gonzalez, who lived at the complex, was in the driver’s seat and Bell, a North Carolina resident, was in the back. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants were not struck by gunfire.
The homicides were investigated by the Prosecutor's Office and the Edgewater Park Township Police Department, with assistance from the Hampton (VA) Police Department, Newport News (VA) Police Department, New Jersey State Police and United States Secret Service. The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the apprehension.
The lead detectives are BCPO Detective Brian Cunningham and EPTPD Detective Charles Ryder Jr. Price will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section.