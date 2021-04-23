WILLINGBORO >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon announced that an 18-year-old township resident was fatally shot last night (April 22) outside of his home.
The investigation began after officers from the Willingboro Township Police Department were called to the first block of Barrington Lane just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, they discovered the body of Yahsinn Robinson, who was a senior at Willingboro High School. He had been struck by gunfire multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed today by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is being conducted by the Willingboro Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are WTPD Detective Brandon Smith and BCPO Detective Leah McHale.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-877-6958, or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113. Information can also be provided be sending an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.