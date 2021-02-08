WILLINGBORO >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon have announced that a 41-year-old township woman has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a male student she met while substitute teaching at a township public school.
Kameelah Kareem was charged with Sexual Assault (Second Degree) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Second Degree). She was taken into custody on Wednesday and released yesterday following a hearing in Superior Court. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The investigation began last month after authorities were made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between Kareem and the 15-year-old student during the 2019-20 school year. Kareem served as a substitute teacher at the Alternative School at Bookbinder on various dates between November 2019 and March 2020.
The investigation revealed that Kareem had interaction with the student on multiple occasions outside of school. Further details are being withheld in an attempt to protect his identity.
Kareem will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Special Victims Section.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Special Victims Section and the Willingboro Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Siobhan McClintock and Willingboro Detective Monica Pogorzelski.