Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine announced that a 61-year-old woman was killed Oct. 14 inside of her home in the 400 block of Earl Street in the New Yorkshire section of the city.
The body of Carla Nesmith was discovered at approximately 3:45 p.m. by another resident who had returned to the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation concluded that she had been bludgeoned and stabbed. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed today by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.
No arrests have been made. The homicide is being investigated by detectives from the City of Burlington Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are City of Burlington Detective Dave Edwardson and BCPO Detective Leah McHale.