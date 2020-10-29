Burlington County Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson has announced that the Women’s Advisory Council is partnering with Providence House to collect art supplies for those battling domestic violence in the county in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Statistics show that one in three women have been victims of some form of domestic violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime. Law enforcement officers in New Jersey respond to tens of thousands of domestic violence incidents each year, with many more going unreported.
The ongoing pandemic has increased rates of domestic violence, since residents have been encouraged to stay home to protect themselves and others from the new coronavirus disease.
“The ongoing pandemic has been so hard on all of us, especially for those battling domestic violence. Many victims may find themselves isolated at home, feeling that they are without access to resources or away from their friends and family networks,” said Hopson.
Providence House is and has been operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic, helping those who are overcoming abusive situations. Providence House Domestic Violence Services of Catholic Charities provides comprehensive services to victims of domestic abuse and their children. Their mission is to seek to end the cycle of domestic abuse through education, empowerment and advocacy while providing a safe haven from abuse.
“Supporting agencies that help victims of abuse is an important first step in ending Domestic Violence,” said Hopson. “One way we are doing this is by sponsoring an art supplies drive. Art and crafting projects have been known to provide stress relief and have also been used in therapeutic work.”
The following art supplies will be collected:
• Colored Pencils
• Crayons
• Paint Markers/markers
• Paper
• Adult Coloring Books
• Craft Kits
New art supplies can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Providence House Counseling Center located at 595 Rancocas Road Westampton, NJ 08060 in the front lobby.
The donation drive will run until Friday, November 27. Art supplies cannot be dropped off at any county facilities. For questions, please call Barbara J. Katz at 856-824-0599, ext. 8622.
“We want to remind residents that help is available to anyone who needs assistance,” concluded Freeholder Hopson.
24-hour hotline: 1-877-871-7551 or 609-871-7551. More information about Providence House can be found by visiting: https://www.catholiccharitiestrenton.org/
The Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council works to identify and address issues that affect women in Burlington County, raise public awareness of the special needs and roles of women, provide mentoring opportunities for women, and enhance the quality of life for all women. For more information follow the Council on Facebook at @BurlingtonCountyWomen or visit: http://co.burlington.nj.us/263/Womens-Advisory-Council