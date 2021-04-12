EWING >> The Rowan University women's lacrosse team had three goals apiece from Julia Grlica and Elise Cohan, but fell to 14th-ranked TCNJ, 22-11, in NJAC action April 10.
The Lions scored the game's first four goals before Cohan notched her first for the Profs at 22:50. TCNJ then tallied four consecutive goals to run its lead up to 8-1. Grilica and Julianna Corson tallied back-to-back goals before TCNJ answered back with two more to increase the lead to 8-3.
TCNJ (3-2; 1-1 NJAC) scored five of the next six goals to increase its lead to 10-4. Ashley Lechliter netted her first goal of the game during that stretch at 11:18, with the assist coming from Corson. Dara Hennessy had the Profs' last goal of the half as they trailed, 15-5, at halftime.
Cohan teamed up with Corson to get the Profs' first goal of the second half, but TCNJ scored five straight to put the game out of reach, 20-6.
Rowan (1-5; 0-1 NJAC) had a five-goal streak of its own, with tallies from Cohan, Michaela Donnelly, Hennessy and two from Grlica to round out its scoring on the day
Jennifer LaRocca scored a career-high seven goals and Erin Jaffe added five for the Lions.
The Profs will return to action on Saturday, April 17 at Kean in a 1 p.m. game as the home contest with Rutgers-Camden for April 13 has been canceled. The starting time for Rowan's game at Stockton on April 20 has been changed to 7 p.m.