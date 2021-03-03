GLASSBORO >> The Rowan University women’s lacrosse team fell to seventh-ranked Salisbury, 16-7, in the season opener March 3 at Coach Richard Wackar Stadium. The game marked the return to sports for Prof athletics for the first time in a year after the seasons were canceled due to the pandemic.
Junior Juliana Corson had three goals and an assist for Rowan (0-1) while senior co-captains Ashley Lechliter, Julia Grlica and Dara Hennessy each scored a goal apiece. Junior Shannen Sterner also added a goal while Hennessy had two assists.
Trailing 3-0, Rowan tallied its first goal of the season as Lechliter, the team’s leading returning scorer, took a feed from Corson at 17:11. Salisbury (2-0) then built up a 6-1 advantage before Corson netted her first of the year at 10:45, with the assist from Hennessy.
Salisbury's Mary Hanchze scored for the second time with 22 seconds remaining in the half as the visitors took a 9-2 lead at halftime.
“We played hard, we worked through situations and we came out better than we started,” said Rowan head coach Lindsay Delaney. “There were a lot of positives, but we will regroup tomorrow and work on a few aspects.”
Camyrn Pepper notched three goals for Salisbury while Alyssa Borgert netted two and handed out three assists.
It marked the first game played on Rowan’s campus since March 11, 2020, when the women's lacrosse team hosted Washington College. It was the first competition for a Prof team since the seasons were canceled because of COVID-19 for all of Rowan’s spring teams, and eventually the fall and winter sports in 2020-21.
Rowan will next host Cabrini at noon on Saturday, March 6 at Wackar Stadium.