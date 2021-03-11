CHESTERTOWN, Md. >> Junior Elise Cohan scored three goals but the Rowan University women's lacrosse team couldn't withstand an early flurry of goals by Washington College as the Profs were defeated, 14-5, on the road March 10.
Washington (1-1) scored six straight goals to open the game but senior co-captain Dara Hennessy got Rowan (0-2) on the board with her first of the year at 13:02, with the assist from Erin Renshaw. Cohan scored two unassisted goals in a row for the Profs in the final two minutes of the half to pull the visitors within 7-3 at intermission.
Cohan tallied her third seven minutes into the second half as Washington led, 8-4, but two more goals gave the Shorewomen at 10-4 lead with under 17 minutes to play.
Rowan would find the net one more time as Julianna Corson scored on a pass from Jenna Scarpa, but Washington scored four straight to seal the win.
Colleen Keefe led Washington with five goals and one assist while Anna Bennett and Morgan Sutherland each scored three times.
Rowan returns home to host Immaculata on Saturday, March 13, at Coach Richard Wackar Stadium for a 1 p.m. start.