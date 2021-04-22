GALLOWAY >> Ashley Lechliter scored six goals and Elise Cohan had five as the Rowan University women's lacrosse team recorded a season-high in goals in a 23-6 NJAC win at Stockton April 20.
Lechliter, who was coming off a seven-goal performance on the weekend, also handed out a career-high four assists to notch her first career 10-point game. Jamie Cutrera had a career-high four goals and three assists for the Profs with Julia Grlica adding three goals and three assists. Julianna Corson contributed three goals and two assists, Shannen Sterner had two goals and one assist and Erin Renshaw tallied one goal.
Rowan (3-5; 2-1 NJAC), which has won two in a row, scored five of the game's first six goals with Elise Cohan and Julia Grlica netting two as the Profs staked a 6-1 lead. Stockton (2-4; 0-4) tallied another goal before Cohan added another and Cutrera scored a pair to push the Rowan lead up to 9-3.
Cutrera, Renshaw and Sterner kept the goals coming for Rowan as it increased the lead to 12-3 and by halftime, the Profs held a 14-6 edge.
Rowan's offense didn't stop in the second half as it tallied 10 goals, with three from Lechliter, including the final six of the game to provide the final margin.
Reilly Shaup made seven saves in goal for Rowan, before Mel Rodgers came in relief in the final minutes of the contest.
The Profs close out the regular season at home on Saturday when they host Montclair State at 1 p.m.