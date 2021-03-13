SALISBURY, Md. >> The Rowan University softball team won 8-0 in six innings over Washington (Md.) College and had a 3-0 loss against the University of Lynchburg on March 13. The games were played at Henry Parker Field.
Right hander Alexa Saccomanno threw four innings for the win against Washington. She (1-0) gave up four hits and had five strikeouts. Emily August pitched the final two innings and allowed one hit.
Center fielder/designated player Cat Thomas totaled three hits (four at bats) and three RBIs. Third baseman Payton MacNair contributed with two hits, three runs and one RBI. Left fielder Morgan Zane had two hits, one RBI and two runs. Catcher Korie Hague added one hit, one RBI and one run.
In the first inning, MacNair put Rowan on the scoreboard, scoring on a passed ball. She reached base on an error,
went to second on a sac bunt by second baseman Sonia Sharma and advanced to third on a ground out. Thomas drove in three runs in the third with a single to center field. In the fourth, Hague came home on an error. She got on base with a hit to right field.
The Profs added two more runs in the fifth. Hague walked with the bases loaded and Zane scored. Pinch runner Sam Marasheski replaced Thomas who had a base hit to center field. Marasheski scored on a sac fly by pinch hitter Zoe Frisko. MacNair led off the sixth with a single then stole second. She went to third on a fly out and came home on Zane’s base hit.
In the second game, pitcher Hailey Farlow held Rowan to three hits and she had five strikeouts. Second baseman Sonia Sharma, shortstop Breanna Bryant and Hague each had one hit.
Lynchburg (7-3) scored one run in the first, fourth and sixth innings. Designated player Bri Hodges posted a RBI single in the first while second baseman Ashley Hailey came home on an error in the fourth. Center fielder Gracie Dooley’s RBI single in the sixth scored Hailey.