GLASSBORO >> The Rowan University softball team lost the first game of a doubleheader against No. 18 The College of New Jersey, 2-0 and came back to win the second, 8-2, April 20.
In the nightcap, left fielder Morgan Zane led the Profs with two hits, a home run and four RBI. Shortstop Payton MacNair and designated player Kelly Duffy each contributed with a home run and they ended the game with two hits. Second baseman Sonia Sharma scored two runs.
Cat Thomas (6-2) was the winning pitcher and she threw 4.2 innings. Emily August pitched the final 2.1 innings.
TCNJ led 2-0 going into the bottom half of the third inning. MacNair had a lead off blast to left center field then with two outs Duffy had a solo shot to left field. Rowan went on to score four runs in the fourth and two in the sixth.
In the fourth, center fielder Rebecca Lombardo scored on an error, Zane drove in two runs with a single and Sharma came home on an error. Zane recorded a two run homer in the sixth.
For the Lions, center fielder Katie Wincock had a RBI single in the second and second baseman Jaclyn Carifi knocked in a run with a base hit in the third. Carifi ended the game with two hits and one run. Designated player Kaci Neveling had two hits and scored one run.
The loss ended Rowan’s 14 game win streak. The Profs are 19-5 overall and 13-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. The Lions have an 11-3 record with a 10-2 conference mark.
Eliza Sweet registered the win on the mound in the opener and Ally Schlee earned a save. Sweet (3-2) went six innings and only gave up three hits while striking out six.
TCNJ scored one run in the sixth and seventh innings. First baseman Elyse Nardozza singled up the middle in the sixth, scoring third baseman Lauren Conroy. In the seventh, pinch hitter Kayla Hillenbrand was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Neveling scored. Neveling was two for four for the game.
Zane collected two hits in three at bats, a double and Duffy had one hit.