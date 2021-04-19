GLASSBORO >> The Rowan University softball team’s win streak is at 12 games after defeating Ramapo College, 3-2 in eight innings and 10-5, on Saturday.
In the opener, catcher Korie Hague doubled in the winning run which was scored by shortstop Payton MacNair. Hague ended the game with two doubles and one run. MacNair contributed with two hits, one RBI and one run. First baseman Cat Thomas had one hit and one RBI.
Ramapo took the lead 2-1 in the eighth when pinch runner Nicole Cerasi came home on second baseman Carli Egan’s sacrifice fly. MacNair drove in pinch runner Sam Marasheski to tie the score.
Emily August was the winning pitcher. She (6-1) gave up four hits and two runs, one earned while striking out six batters. The Profs are undefeated in the New Jersey Athletic Conference with a 10-0 record and they are 16-4 overall. The Roadrunners drop to 2-10 on the season and 2-8 in the conference.
Both teams had one run in the fourth inning. In the top half, center fielder Thu Deo singled to right center, scoring Egan. Hague crossed the plate on Thomas’ base hit.
Left fielder Morgan Zane totaled four RBIs in the second contest. She had a double and scored one run. Hague collected two hits and two RBIs. Second baseman Sonia Sharma and MacNair each chipped in with two hits, one RBI and two runs.
Thomas earned the win on the mound in relief. She threw four innings and allowed three hits and three runs, two earned. Alexa Saccomanno pitched the first three innings.
Ramapo was ahead 2-1 after the first inning then Rowan pulled away with five runs in the second and four in the third. In the second, right fielder Mariah Wysocki and MacNair had one RBI apiece with singles. Sharma came home on an error with Zane at bat. Hague recorded a triple that scored MacNair and Zane.
Wysocki and Sharma posted back-to-back RBI doubles in the third. They both scored on a sac fly by Zane.
For Ramapo, first baseman Mahogany Wheeler was two for three at plate with a double and two RBIs while Deo had two RBIs. Shortstop Krita Verrino registered two hits and scored two runs.