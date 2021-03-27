GALLOWAY >> The Rowan University women’s track & field team traveled to the Stockton University Invitational to start the outdoor season March 26.
Nicole Notarianni won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.13. She was also fifth (27.64) in the 200 meters.
Jennie Sabol ran the 3000 meters in 11:47.850 for first place.
Promise Fadahunsi took second in the 100 meter dash (13.02) and 200 meter dash (27.20). Robin Collura was second (2:29.17) in the 800 meters.
In the field events, Olivia Scattergood threw the hammer 140’ 10.55” (42.94 m) for second place. She came in third (115’ 3.8”, 35.15 m) in the discus. Makayla Taylor had a second place in the shot put with a throw of 37’ 2” (11.33 m) and she was third in the hammer with 139’ 5” (42.50 m). Taylor came in seventh (104’ 2.78”, 31.77 m) in the discus.
The 4x400 meter relay of Kat Pedersen, Collura, Amanthy Sosa Cacere and Livvy Stocklin finished third with a time of 4:16.54. Julianne Ferraro took third (5:21.54) in the 1500 meters and Lindsey Hofschneider was fifth (5:33.63).
Mahon McClenahan came in third in the 400 meter hurdles in 1:09.96. Sophia Gresham leaped 15’ 6.6” (4.74 m) in the long jump for third place.
Jess Rodgers threw the javelin 101’ 1.7” (30.83 m) and took fourth. Amanda Burke finished fourth in the high jump with a height of 4’ 7” (1.40 m). In the triple jump, Sosa Cacere finished fourth (32’ 2.6”, 9.82 m) followed by Stocklin, fifth (31’ 4.3”, 9.56 m).
In the 400 meters, Pedersen finished fifth (1:02.78) and Sosa Cacere followed sixth (1:04.27). Nicole Bertollo had a fifth place (2:34.86) in the 800 meters. Sasha Jarvis came in sixth (12:18.12) in the 3000 meters. Kate Appleby-Wineberg tied for sixth in the pole vault with a height of 9’ 0.2” (2.75 m). Stocklin was sixth (1:11.10) in the 400 meter hurdles.