GLASSBORO >> Rowan University’s Nicole Notarianni won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.66 at the Bill Fritz Invitational Saturday. It is the four straight meet she has taken first in the event.
Notarianni also had a fourth place (26.92) in the 200 meter dash. Robin Collura was the winner in the 800 meters with a time of 2:25.47.
The Profs took first in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:12.18. The relay included Collura, Kat Pedersen, Livvy Stocklin and Amanthy Sosa Cacere.
Sosa Cacere and Pedersen were second (1:01.80) and third (1:01.93) respectively in the 400 meters. In addition, Sosa Cacere came in fifth (27.02) in the 200 meter dash. Mahon McClenahan finished second (1:09.99) in the 400 meter hurdles.
In the hammer, Olivia Scattergood was second and improved on her school record that she set last week. She had a throw of 158’ 8.3” (48.37 m) which was better than her mark of 155’ 10” (47.49 m). Scattergood was also fourth (115’ 11.73”, 35.35 m) in the discus. Amanda Burke tied for second in the high jump with a height of 4’ 6.33” (1.38 m).
Makayla Taylor came in second in the discus with a distance of 122’ 3.7” (37.28 m). She took third (38’ 4.23”, 11.69 m) in the shot put and fourth (145’ 11.18”, 44.48 m) in the hammer. Kate Appleby-Wineberg was third (9’ 0.26”, 2.75 m) in the pole vault.
In the 1500 meters, Amanda McNally finished third (5:17.93) followed by Jennie Sabol, fourth (5:23.88) and Emily Rooney, fifth (5:24.98). Nicole Bertollo came in third (2:29.18) in the 800 meters and Stocklin was fifth (2:34.03).
Brianna De la Cruz took fifth (21:48.37) in the 5000 meters. Ariana Mack had a fifth place (109’ 8.53”, 33.44 m) in the discus. In the javelin, Jess Rodgers finished fifth (95’ 1.33”, 28.99 m) and Jenna Wyshinski was sixth (92’ 4.26”, 28.15 m).