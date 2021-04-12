CHESTER, Pa. >> Olivia Scattergood broke the Rowan University school record in the hammer at the Bill Butler Invitational April 10 at West Chester Invitational
Scattergood finished third with a toss of 155’ 10” (47.49 m). The previous mark was 155’ 8” (47.45 m) by Emily Spieker in 2013. She had a 12th place (102’, 31.10 m) in the discus.
Nicole Notarianni was the winner in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.02. It was the third straight meet she won the event. Promise Fadahunsi took second (12.80) in the 100 meter dash and fourth (26.07) in the 200 meter dash.
Amanthy Sosa Cacere came in fourth (1:01.20) in the 400 meters. Sophia Gresham had a fourth place in the long jump with a distance of 15’ 9.75” (4.82 m). Mahon McClehanhan took fifth (1:09.91) in the 400 meters.
Makayla Taylor finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 39’ 9.75” (12.13 m). She was also sixth (114’ 2”, 34.79 m) in the discus and seventh (136’ 9”, 41.68 m) in the hammer. Kat Pedersen took sixth (1:01.73) in the 400 meters.
The 4x400 meter relay of Pedersen, Robin Collura, Livvy Stocklin and Sosa Cacere ran 4:09.16 and was sixth.