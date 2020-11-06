MOUNT LAUREL >> Resurfacing of a 3.1-mile portion of Moorestown-Mount Laurel Road is scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 9.
The project involves pavement milling and overlay of Moorestown-Mount Laurel Road, also known as County Route 603, between the New Jersey Turnpike overpass to just north of County Route 616.
The project is expected to take about three weeks to complete.
Traffic will be maintained during milling and paving operation, but motorists using the roadway may experience delay and are recommended to find alternative routes during the work.
The work is being performed by American Asphalt Company, Inc., West Collingswood, as part of the county’s State Funded Overlay Program.
A total 28.1 miles of roadway in 17 municipalities are expected to be resurfaced through shared state and county funding.