Resurfacing of a 1.3-mile portion of Taunton Lake Road (County Route 544) in Evesham and Medford Townships is scheduled to begin next week on Oct. 12.
The project involves pavement milling and overlay of Taunton Lake Road from the area of Kings Grant Drive in Evesham Township to County Route 623 in Medford Township. The work is expected to take about two weeks to complete.
Traffic will be maintained during milling and paving operation. Motorists using the roadway may experience delay and are recommended to find alternative routes during the work.
Resurfacing work has also started on a 0.8-mile portion of Ong’s Hate Road (County Route 642) in Southampton. The portion of road between County Route 643 and Burr’s Mill Road will be milled and repaved. Work began on Oct. 6 and is expected to take two weeks.
Both jobs are being performed by American Asphalt Co., Inc., West Collingswood, as part of the County’s State Funded Overlay Program.
A total 28.1 miles of roadway in 17 municipalities are expected to be resurfaced through shared state and county funding.