MEDFORD >> Shawnee (2-2) edged visiting Cherry Hill West (2-2), 38-36, in an Olympic Conference interdivision wrestling match March 24 here.
The Renegades had seven winners in the victory.
Shawnee 38, Cherry Hill West 36
113: Nick Cottone (S) won by forfeit. 120: Ryan Schimpf (CHW) d. Brett Balzan 7-5 (OT). 126: Jake Hastings (S) p. Kristian Lenny 1:00. 132: Anthony Duarte (S) tf. Josiah Canales 18-1 (5:40). 138: Brandon Drea (CHW) p. James Moriarty 2:55. 145: Shane Thompson (CHW) p. Caleb Pietrafitta 3:21. 152: Matthew Quinn (S) p. Kanye Dixon 1:48. 160: Sean Higgins (CHW) d. Maximilian Germain 3-0. 170: Dominic Versace (CHW) p. Elijah Kodran 3:20. 182: Jay Stokes (S) d. Anthony Horiates 5-1. 195: Isaac Dean (S) p. Nicholas Papaneri 3:13. 220: Peter Owens (CHW) p. Tyler Aschim :46. 285: Jackson Harris (S) p. Joe Altobelli 3:56. 106: Christian Rodi (CHW) p. Asher Harrington :49.