MEDFORD >> On March 3, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gave overnight camps the green light to safely resume summer camp operations in summer 2021.
Following the announcement, YMCA of the Pines in Medford announced the return of its two sleepaway camps – Camp Ockanickon and Camp Matollionequay. Camps provide youth the opportunity to explore the great outdoors and form new friendships, both of which are needed now more than ever during this challenging virtual environment.
Camp Ockanickon for boys and Camp Matollionequay for girls allow campers to develop character strengths and build life-long friendships – experiences that are essential to children and teens. Activities include swimming, ziplining, kayaking, archery, digital photography, ceramics and more. Interested campers and families can visit the campsite for Open Houses running on four different Sundays throughout the spring: April 18, May 2, May 16, and June 6 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome overnight camps back again," said YMCA of the Pines CEO Mark Dibble. Our camps feature activities and traditions that bring all of us together.”
The nonprofit organization also looks to hire more than 200 summer camp employees.
“Our team is responsible for leading campers to growth and achievement throughout the duration of their stay. We offer employment to qualified individuals who want to make a difference in the lives of our campers,” said Dribble.
YMCA of the Pines follows CDC, New Jersey Department of Health, and American Camp Association risk-management guidance, alongside internal precautions to ensure camper and staff safety. From enhanced daily cleaning protocols to limited physical contact program activities, creating a healthy camp environment remains a top priority.
“Last summer we successfully held day camp for 800 campers over a nine-week period with zero cases of COVID-19," said YMCA of the Pines Chief Operating Officer Greg Keresztury. "Alongside health and safety, we plan to prioritize all aspects of wellbeing for our campers this summer. With so many youth facing loneliness and isolation, we offer some much-needed normalcy and positivity through adventure and fun.”
Registration is now open for overnight and day camps. Community members interested in a summer camp experience should register online at www.ycamp.org/register/. Financial aid and scholarships are available to families that qualify.
YMCA of the Pines is an interfaith, charitable association dedicated to helping children, teens and families explore, grow, thrive and ultimately become the best version of themselves. It is located on 800 acres off Stokes Road in Medford. For more information, email info@ycamp.org or call 609- 654-8225.