ROBBINSVILLE >> NJSIAA Project Manager Mike Zapicchi has retired after nearly five years with the association. He joined the New Jersey State Interscholastic Sports Association (NJSIAA) – which conducts scholastic tournaments and crowns champions in 33 sports – in 2015.
As project manager, Zapicchi launched the comprehensive NJSIAA compliance monitoring program and also formalized the international student eligibility process. In addition, he represented the organization on multiple state committees that focused on education. Prior to joining the NJSIAA staff, he was a longtime Executive Committee member – serving as its president during the 2007-2008 school year – and chaired various other key, association committees.
“We wish Mike the very best in his retirement … and all of us who’ve worked with him on a daily basis are really going to miss having him around,” says Colleen Maguire, NJSIAA chief operating officer. “Along with being a wonderfully supportive friend, Mike has always been an outstanding professional resource. It’s remarkable how much he knows about so many different things.”
Prior to being named project manager at NJSIAA, Zapicchi was principal at West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional High School North.