MOORESTOWN >> Moorestown Ecumenical Neighborhood Development, Inc. (MEND) has received a $15,000 donation from M&T Bank to support MEND’s general operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“M&T Bank is committed to supporting diverse organizations that are making a difference in the lives of our customers and communities,” said Bernie Shields, Regional President for M&T Bank in the Philadelphia and southern New Jersey region. “We are honored to support MEND in its mission to provide safe and affordable rental housing to members of the community."
“We are beyond thankful for M&T’s donation which will help us continue to operate safely and securely,” said Eileen Wirth, President and CEO of MEND. “As a nonprofit, COVID-19 has created many challenges for us, and generous donations like these are vital to our success as we continue to carry out our affordable housing mission in the South Jersey community.”
MEND, like all non-profit organizations that serve to provide “necessities of life for economically disadvantaged” households, is classified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the state of New Jersey as part of the “Essential Critical Infrastructure.”
“Throughout this pandemic, our front-line workers have been on hand to take care of emergency maintenance issues and our office employees have been hard at work to continue to provide affordable rental housing to those who need it most,” said Wirth. “We remain committed to fulfilling our mission and strive to maintain a healthy environment for our residents and employees.”
To learn more about MEND, visit https://mendinc.org/. To donate to MEND’s COVID-19 Crisis Fund, visit https://mendinc.org/crisis-fund.php. For more information about the M&T Charitable Foundation, visit https://www3.mtb.com/about-mt/charitable-contributions.