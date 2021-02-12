MOORESTOWN >> Moorestown Ecumenical Neighborhood Development, Inc. (MEND) has been awarded a $8,500 grant from OceanFirst Bank N.A. to support MEND’s mission of providing affordable rental housing in South Jersey.
“OceanFirst Bank is committed to the people and communities we serve and is pleased to support MEND in its mission to provide safe and affordable rental housing,” said Michael Boyd, Esq., Senior Vice President at OceanFirst Bank.
OceanFirst’s donation will help MEND keep rent at below-market levels, thus easing the costs for current and future residents who can then better afford other important necessities like food, clothing and health care. OceanFirst Bank is pleased to provide assistance to help meet the needs of borrowers in all segments of the communities the Bank serves, including low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods, which is consistent with the expectations of the Community Reinvestment Act, enacted in 1977.
“We are grateful for OceanFirst’s commitment to giving back,” said Eileen Wirth, President and CEO of MEND. “COVID-19 has created many challenges for our residents, and generous donations like this help us extend a helping hand to those who need it most.”
To learn more about MEND, visit www.mendinc.org. For more information about OceanFirst Bank, visit www.oceanfirst.com.