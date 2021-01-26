EASTAMPTON >> Mount Holly Municipal Utilities executive director Robert Maybury has announced the new Lennar Pumping Station at Smithville Greene here went online Jan. 25.
“The Lennar Pump station No. 203 expands sewer infrastructure, allowing the Moly Holly Municipal Utilities Authority to continue to provide increased sanitary sewer service that benefits Eastampton Township,” said Maybury.
The pumping station is located at the Venue at Smithville Greene, which will host 452 active adult residential units, a club house and over 15,000 square feet of commercial property when completed. The Lennar station will be able to process almost 100,000 gallons per day and was constructed by Pikeland Construction of Phoenixville, Pa.
Eastampton councilman Jay Springer said, “This new station will help us service our growing community by providing much needed housing, increased tax ratables without burdening our school system and continuing the great progress we have made in making Eastampton a great place to work and live.”
The Mount Holly Municipal Utilities Authority (MHMUA) owns and operates/maintains 41 pumping stations in six townships, including Mount Holly, Hainesport, Eastampton, Westampton, Lumberton, and Moorestown. The MHMUA owns and maintains more than 175 miles of sanitary (gravity and force) mains that collect and transfer wastewater to two wastewater treatment facilities - the Rancocas Road Water Pollution Control and the Maple Avenue Water Pollution Control Facility.
The MHMUA services approximately 17,000 residential customers - representing an estimated population of 50,000 - in addition to approximately 600 commercial customers and six regulated industrial users.
Additional information on this new community can be found by using the following link: https://www.lennar.com/New-Homes/New-Jersey/Eastampton-Township/Eastampton/Venue-at-Smithville-Greene