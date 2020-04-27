Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon have announced that a 19-year-old Willingboro resident has been arrested for firing a handgun into a group of people earlier this month in the Rittenhouse Park section of the township, striking a man in the leg.
Nasir Hickson, of the first block of Raeburn Lane, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
Hickson was taken into custody April 21 at the Willingboro Township Police Department and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. The Prosecutor’s Office is seeking to detain Hickson. A hearing is scheduled for April 28 in Superior Court.
The investigation revealed that a group of people had gathered near the intersection of Raeburn Lane and Randolph Place on the evening of April 18, and Hickson fired multiple rounds toward them from a vehicle traveling through the area.
The man who was struck by gunfire was treated and released from Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.
The case was investigated by the Willingboro Township Police Department. Hickson will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson.