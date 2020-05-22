Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a $5,000 reward has been posted in an effort to gain the public’s help in solving the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Palmyra late last year.
The homicide was committed at a house party in the 500 block of West 5th Street on Oct. 11, 2019. Jonte Rice, of Willingboro, was shot several times and pronounced dead shortly after being transported to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.
“There were multiple people at this party, and we hope this reward money encourages someone to come forward and provide details about the shooting,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “Somebody knows what happened, and while I am aware of a certain mentality that discourages people from cooperating with law enforcement, Jonte lost his life, his family lost their loved one, and the person who committed this murderous act remains at large. I am appealing to those who have details of this crime to help us get justice for Jonte and his family.”
The reward money will only be given if the intelligence provided leads to an arrest and a conviction. Those who have information concerning this homicide should call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to reward@co.burlington.nj.us.
The reward money is being made available from the Burlington County Prosecutor's Law Enforcement Trust Account, which is funded by seized money and the sale of seized assets such as motor vehicles, real estate and personal property that were generated as proceeds of, or utilized in connection with, criminal activity.
The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Palmyra Borough Police Department.