EVESHAM >> On May 19 at approximately 8:31 a.m., a concerned citizen contacted the Evesham Police Department and reported that he observed a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the Wawa parking lot located at 250 West Route 70.
Responding officers located the female in the Wawa parking lot. During the investigation, officers had reason to believe that vehicle contained illegal narcotics.
K9 Spike and his handler were summoned to the scene, at which which time Spike alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted and a quantity of cocaine and heroin were located.
The female’s husband arrived on location during the investigation and was also found to be in possession of Heroin.
Christina Burtis, 41, of Tabernacle was arrested and charged with 3rd degree Possession of Cocaine and Heroin. She was released on her own recognizance.
Brian Burtis, 39, of Tabernacle was arrested charged with 3rd degree Possession of Cocaine and Heroin. He was released on her own recognizance
