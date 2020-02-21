EVESHAM >> On Feb. 20, an Evesham Police Department Patrol Officer was conducting a property check on Aberdeen Court, which is a new housing development currently being built off of Hopewell Road.
The officer exited his patrol vehicle to check the construction site on foot and located Richard Mealey at the rear of the residence in the act of removing building materials from inside of the residence.
Mealey was immediately arrested after it was determined he did not have permission to be at the site. A subsequent interview of Mealey by an Evesham Detective resulted in Mealey admitting to two other thefts from the construction site on Aberdeen Court Jan. 19-25.
Mealey was charged with three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, two counts of Theft 3rd Degree, and one count of Theft 4th Degree. Mealey was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.