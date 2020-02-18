EVESHAM >> On Feb. 15 at 8:54 p.m., Evesham Township police officers responded to the Apple Store, located at 500 South Route 73, for a report of four males actively stealing numerous Apple products.
Upon the responding officer’s arrival, an alert witness reported that the suspects fled the store and provided a description of the vehicle. An alert Evesham officer then located and stopped a vehicle matching the description traveling north on Route 73 near Mount Laurel Township.
During the investigation of the vehicle stop, the four passengers of the Uber vehicle were arrested and $6,000 worth of stolen Apple products were recovered, along with $3,741 in cash which was seized.
Soulymane Style, 18, of New York, was arrested and charged with Shoplifting and Hindering Arrest. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.Ousmane Sissoko, 18, of New York, was arrested and charged with Shoplifting and Hindering Arrest. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.Daouda Cisse, 18, of New York, was arrested and charged with Shoplifting and Hindering Arrest. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.Hamed Bakauoko, 20, of New York, was arrested and charged with Shoplifting, Fraudulent Identification and Hindering Arrest. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.