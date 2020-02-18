MEDFORD >> Chairville Elementary School is looking for artists to participate in its 16th Annual Community Fine Arts Show, which will take place from March 2-13. The drop-off date for artwork is from 3:45 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
Artists in Burlington County who are interested in participating in this year’s show may exhibit painting, sculpture, art photography, printmaking, graphic design or fine art collage.
The purpose of the show is to bring original work of local artists to the school children, their parents and the Chairville community.
The school is located at 36 Chairville Road in Medford.
For more information, contact Brenda McCue at BMcCue@medford.k12.nj.us.