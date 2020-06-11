MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard has announced that Christina M. Dewland, Esq. and Stacey R. Gorin, Esq. joined the firm as associates in its Mount Laurel office.
Dewland focuses her practice in litigation through the federal and state courts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Gorin focuses her practice in the areas of commercial litigation and creditor’s rights.
Dewland earned her J.D. from Rutgers Law School in Camden and a B.S. degree in Criminal Justice from Drexel University. Upon law school graduation, she worked as a law clerk to the Honorable David W. Morgan, P.J. Civ. Ret., and the Honorable Robert P. Becker, J.S.C. at the Gloucester County Superior Court. She is admitted to practice law in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the United States District Court, District of New Jersey.
Gorin earned her J.D. from Rutgers Law School in Camden, a M.A. in Professional and Business Communication from La Salle University, and a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Saint Joseph’s University. Upon law school graduation, she worked as a law clerk to the Honorable Richard J. Nocella, P.J.F.P. in Burlington County. She is admitted to practice law in New Jersey.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 87 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.