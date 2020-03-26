The South Jersey Transportation Authority has suspended cash collections at all toll locations on the Atlantic City Expressway as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. All tolls will be collected electronically or with coins in all exact change lanes.
For drivers having an E-ZPass tag in their vehicle, the process will not change. The equipment in the lane will read the E-ZPass tag, and the cost of the toll will be deducted from the balance in the account, as usual.
For drivers not having an E-ZPass tag, the equipment in the lane will capture a photograph of the license plate on the vehicle, and an invoice for the cost of the toll will be mailed to the registered owner. All billing will be at the cash toll rate; no additional administrative fees will be charged.
Cash customers who do not want to be billed can open an E-ZPass account by calling the New Jersey E-ZPass Customer Service Center. Call at 888-AUTO-TOLL (888-288-6865) or visit www.ezpassnj.com.