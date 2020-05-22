MEDFORD >> On May 16 at 6:30 a.m., Medford Township police patrols were dispatched to a residence on Eayrestown Road for a theft of a white Suzuki LTZ 400 ATV and a Honda CRF250L motorcycle.
The victim stated that sometime overnight between May 15 and 16, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a trailer on his property and stole his ATV and motorcycle. Investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medford Township Police Department at 609-267-8300 or the Confidential Tip Line at 609-714-0302.