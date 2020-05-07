VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association (AWA) received a grant from The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to support the rapid expansion of the pet food pantry programs.
“Helping pets stay well feed and in their homes is so important. We are pleased to offer this service, especially during these uncertain times,” says Maya Richmond, Executive Director of Animal Welfare Association.
The funds will help AWA continue to solicit in-kind donations and provide pet food to people in the local community who are facing financial hardships. The AWA Pet Food Pantry is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons can come to the AWA Shelter parking lot, next to the horse trailer, where bins are marked “Dog Food” and “Cat Food” and take a bag of food for their pets.
Along with weekly onsite “curbside, grab and go pet meals” AWA is able to reach out to surrounding communities with monthly Chow Stops along with supporting the Voorhees Police Department in delivering pet food to homebound seniors.
AWA is honored to be able to help members of the community who are financially struggling due to COVID-19 care for their pets. We truly appreciate the grant from HSUS.
For more information about Animal Welfare Association, visit https://www.awanj.org.