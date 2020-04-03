VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association (AWA) is tripling its pet pantry programs to help pet owners impacted by COVID-19. Pet owners having to make the decision to buy pet food or family food can access help through AWA’s onsite Pet Food Pantry, AWA’s City of Camden Chow Stop program, and if homebound through a partnership with Voorhees Police Department’s Chaplain Scott Borsky.
Pet food pantries are the latest addition to the food banks, soup kitchens and homeless shelters that serve as a link for people living paycheck to paycheck. “Providing pet food to families started after the 2008 financial crisis in response to pleas from people who see their pets as family and who were really struggling to buy pet food,” says AWA executive director Maya Richmond “and after Hurricane Sandy AWA saw an upswing in the numbers of pet families seeking our assistance.”
“COVID-19 is the combination of the financial crisis and Hurricane Sandy” says Richmond, “helping neighbors provide for their pets during this time is what being a community is about.” AWA is working to meet pets’ needs during the crisis and is looking to expand services afterwards so pets and their families recover quickly. “The South Jersey animal welfare community has made great strides in decreasing pets being taken to shelters, unwanted breeding and has lowered the pet euthanasia rate in just ten years. We don’t want to go backwards” states Richmond.
The AWA onsite Pet Food Pantry will be available for anyone who needs dog or cat food from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, or until supplies last, each Wednesday starting April 1st to April 29th. Patrons can come to the AWA Shelter parking lot, there will be bins clearly marked “Dog Food” and “Cat Food” and they can take a bag of food for their pets.
Chow Stops is held in partnership with the South Jersey Foodbank and Subaru to benefit citizens of Camden, NJ. Chow Stops takes place the third Wednesday of every month, the next one being April 15th from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy, Camden, NJ.
If homebound please reach out to Cantor Scott’s Animal Rescue Center on Facebook where you can contact him directly and learn more about the program.
With so many people needing additional assistance during this time it is going to take a community working together to get come out okay. AWA remains committed to pet and pet owners during this crisis.
To help support one of AWA’s pet food programs please drop off pet food at 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043. The demand for small bags of dry dog and cat food is high. Smaller bags allow AWA to help more pet owners since repackaging larger bags of food into smaller bags is not practical during COVID-19. Donations of gift cards to pet stores are equally appreciated. Contact info@awanj.org to about donating.
For more information about Animal Welfare Association, please visit https://www.awanj.org.