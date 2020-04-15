VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association (AWA) has announced its Paws & Feet Virtual FunDay. Due to the impact of COVID-19 our annual Paws and Feet Doggie FunDay normally held at Cooper River Park and scheduled this year for May 30 had to be canceled.
The loss of this fund-raiser is devastating especially since our services are in even greater need at this time. Past funds raised at Paws & Feet events have allowed us to care for animals all year, providing them a safe and healthy environment to stay until they find their new homes. The new reality is that large public gathering are not feasible at this time, so we’ve turned Paws and Feet into a virtual event.
Here’s how it works. Sign-up to walk either a Smile Mile or a 3 Mile Stroll. Between now and May 30, “Walk for a Cause” at your chosen distance and snap a photo. Wear your Paws & Feet Virtual Hero
t-shirt! In your photo, be sure to hold up one finger or 3 fingers to show us the length of your walk. If your walk is with your pup or a friend be sure to include them in the photo.
With a $30 registration fee you receive a commemorative t-shirt. Register for $100 and not only receive the commemorative t-shirt but also a “Party Box” mailed directly to your home. For a $300 registration fee you receive the commemorative t-shirt and a “Super Hero Box” sent directly to your home.
Help us reach our adjusted goal of raising $20,000 for homeless pets in our community! Whether you walk or simply donate, your support matters. Help us continue to make a difference in the life of every dog, cat or rabbit that comes through our doors. For more information or to sign-up visit https://www.awanj.org/pf2020/
For more information about Animal Welfare Association, visit https://www.awanj.org.