Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced that a 62-year-old Bass River man pled guilty Feb. 10 in Superior Court to sexually assaulting an underage girl.
Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Joseph Kaelin, of Mathis Lane, pled guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault (First Degree) in exchange for a term of 20 years in New Jersey state prison. Kaelin will not be eligible for parole and must serve the entire sentence.
The Hon. Terrence R. Cook, P.J.Cr., scheduled sentencing for May 8, 2020.
Kaelin was arrested in June 2019, following an investigation that began when the victim divulged the abuse to family members, who then contacted police.
The investigation revealed that Kaelin had abused the girl over a multi-year period. He instructed his victim not to tell anyone about the abuse. Further details will not be released in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.
Kaelin is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Special Victims Section. The investigation was conducted by the New Jersey State Police.