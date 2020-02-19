MEDFORD >> The Jake Strong Magic Show will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Shawnee High School here.
A 2019 graduate of Shawnee, Strong has performed hundreds of shows and is volunteering his time to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Make-A-Wish New Jersey.
Each wish that Make-A-Wish New Jersey grants costs on average between $8,000 and $12,000. Shawnee’s Kids for Wish Kids Club has donated thousands of dollars for the past six years to Make-A-Wish New Jersey, including a donation of $15,000 last year.
The club is hoping to exceed that amount this year with the help of Strong’s magic show and other events. The support of the community is greatly appreciated and will help grant a special wish for a deserving child.
Admission at the door is $10 cash or check. Checks can be made payable to “Shawnee High School”.
Shawnee High School is located at 600 Tabernacle Road in Medford.
Baked goods and other refreshments available for sale during intermission.
For more information, contact: Diane Kelly via email at dkelly@lrhsd.org.