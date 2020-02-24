WESTAMPTON >> The Friends of the Burlington County Library, Inc. Books/Media Sale will be held from Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Burlington County Library here.
The sale will be open to the public:
· Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
· Friday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
· Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· Sunday, March 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, a preview sale offered to Friends members only will be held on Thursday, Feb 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Become a Friends member at the door for $15 per person, $20 per family, or $10 per senior or senior family.)
Look for a large selection of fiction and nonfiction titles organized by category, including many children’s books, as well as a wide variety of subjects, such as history, health, military, travel, religion, science and technology. Most books will be priced at 50 cents to $1 each. DVDs will priced at $2 each and CDs at $1 each.
This sale will also feature a large selection of vintage/collectible volumes, many from the 19th century. Preselected lots containing at least 10 volumes each will be for sale for $10 per box. Individual early edition volumes will be available for $2.50 each and up. There also will be more than 1,000 specially-priced books and coffee table books, including more than 500 cookbooks for sale.
The first 300 shoppers who purchase items will receive $1 coupons that may be used at any upcoming Friends sale. All book sale proceeds benefit Burlington County Library programming.