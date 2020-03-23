Burlington City Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Child Pornography
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 31-year-old Burlington City man has pled guilty to possessing child pornography.
Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Dan Harris, of Juniper Street, will serve three years in New Jersey state prison in exchange for pleading guilty to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
The plea was entered March 11 before the Hon. James J. Morley, J.S.C., who scheduled sentencing for June 17.
The investigation began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Harris’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigation revealed that Harris was uploading images of naked pre-pubescent boys to a social media platform.
He was arrested in September 2019 following the execution of a search warrant at his residence during which multiple personal electronic devices were seized.
Harris is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy. The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the City of Burlington Police Department.
The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Kevin Sobotka. The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit is a member of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.