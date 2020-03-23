WESTAMPTON >> Burlington County Health Department announced 13 additional cases of COVID-19 March 23, bringing total of positive cases in the county to 39.

46-year-old female, Pemberton Township

61-year-old male, Cinnaminson

48-year-old male, Mansfield

56-year-old male, Mount Laurel

78-year-old female, Mount Laurel

62-year-old male, Evesham

68-year-old female, Bordentown

46-year-old female Bordentown

female, Lumberton

male, Lumberton

female, Evesham

28-year-old female, Cinnaminson

21-year-old male, Moorestown

62-year-old male, Mount Laurel

28-year-old male, Moorestown

21-year-old female, Mount Laurel

50-year-old male, Medford Lakes

52-year-old male, Cinnaminson

59-year-old female, Delanco

The county is working to confirm the ages of the three residents with missing information.

Contact tracing is underway.

The county will release updates on case numbers at 4 p.m. each day.

