WESTAMPTON >> Burlington County Health Department announced 13 additional cases of COVID-19 March 23, bringing total of positive cases in the county to 39.
46-year-old female, Pemberton Township
61-year-old male, Cinnaminson
48-year-old male, Mansfield
56-year-old male, Mount Laurel
78-year-old female, Mount Laurel
62-year-old male, Evesham
68-year-old female, Bordentown
46-year-old female Bordentown
female, Lumberton
male, Lumberton
female, Evesham
28-year-old female, Cinnaminson
21-year-old male, Moorestown
62-year-old male, Mount Laurel
28-year-old male, Moorestown
21-year-old female, Mount Laurel
50-year-old male, Medford Lakes
52-year-old male, Cinnaminson
59-year-old female, Delanco
The county is working to confirm the ages of the three residents with missing information.
Contact tracing is underway.
The county will release updates on case numbers at 4 p.m. each day.