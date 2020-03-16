Given the recent developments regarding the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Burlington County announces the following actions in the interest of maintaining the wellbeing of all County employees through the preservation of a safe working environment and the need to deliver necessary services during the crisis.
As of Monday, March 16, Burlington County offices will close to the public. All County employees will report for normal duties as scheduled.
The Burlington County Superior Court will remain open.
The Burlington County Board of Social Services will remain open.
Services at Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex will continue on a normal schedule. The Burlington County Animal Shelter will open for pet recovery only. The nutritional program for Woman, Infants and Children (WIC) will open for scheduled appointments on Monday, March 16. After close of business Monday, WIC cash assistance will continue, but all other WIC services will be closed to the public.