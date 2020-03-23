MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Coronavirus Task Force has identified 26 positive cases of coronavirus in Burlington County.
The Task Force is working hard trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and has been in constant communication with State and local officials, first responders, hospitals, and schools. Burlington County Division of Communicable Disease has been working on contact tracing for the positive cases 24 hours a day since the first positive case was identified in Riverton on March 10.
The Task Force, in adherence with Attorney General Guidelines, has created systems to protect our first responders by creating early warning systems for officials responding to households under quarantine.
The Task Force is working diligently to establish county based testing site. We will set up a hotline for information once it is ready. There is no further information on this subject at the time.
The Task Force activated the Burlington County Medical Reserve Corps consisting of more than 600 volunteers and healthcare professionals who live and work in Burlington County. Burlington County Medical Reserve Corps trains together with the Burlington County Health Department and Burlington County Office of Emergency Management several times a year.
Burlington County will provide COVID-19 specific training to all pre-certified MRC members.
Rowan College at Burlington County and The College of New Jersey will provide trained nursing students to support the Burlington County Coronavirus Task Force, as needed.
Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson reminds residents that many county services are still available online, over the phone, and via email.
“Mental Health Care Services specifically are very important during a time of high stress,” said Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson. “Visit the Burlington County Human Services web page to find a list of services that residents can access for themselves or their loved ones. We want to remind everyone that the county is here to help during these times.”
“The facts cannot be ignored or minimized. The COVID-19 virus is present in in our community, regardless of anyone’s relationship to a specific case. There will surely be more cases ahead of us. It is critically important that all residents diligently practice social distancing right now.” said Dr. Conaway, Director Burlington County Health Department “This means everyone must stay home. Making exceptions to this guidance means you risk the health of you and all those you come in contact with. This is not the time for sleepovers, play groups, birthday parties, and congregations of any kind.”